Brian Festa from We The Patriots USA announces breaking news on legal action to defend health freedom

Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com, recently sat down with Brian Festa, the dynamic leader behind We The Patriots USA, to delve into a critical issue plaguing American families: medical kidnapping. This insidious practice sees parents coerced into adhering to conventional medical protocols or risk losing custody of their children, a situation that increasingly reflects the overreach of state authority in personal medical decisions.

Festa’s organization has emerged as a formidable force in challenging this injustice. One of their most notable victories came in the Guidry case from Missouri, where the group’s efforts resulted in the swift return of four children to their parents within six weeks. Prior to this, the state had accused Paul and Amanda Guidry of child abuse due to their use of alternative medical treatments for their children, leading to the kidnapping of their youngest son, a non-verbal six-year-old boy with autism. This case, still ongoing, underscores the widespread nature of medical kidnapping across America, regardless of whether a state is red, blue, or swing.

Festa’s work extends far beyond this pivotal case. Another significant victory was in a lawsuit filed in California involving a kindergarten teacher, Morella Ramirez. Ramirez was fired from her job for refusing to use preferred pronouns in her classroom, citing religious objections. Festa and his team argue that this is an invasion of free speech and religious freedom, as the state is compelling her to speak in ways that violate her faith. This case highlights the broader issue of states imposing ideologies, often at odds with personal or religious beliefs, into education and healthcare.

The organization’s efforts are not confined to individual cases but are aimed at altering the broader landscape of parental rights and personal freedoms. Festa emphasizes the importance of establishing legal precedents that protect individuals, particularly teachers, from being coerced into practices they believe violate their moral or religious principles. His recent filing in the Ramirez case, a 30-page complaint against Oakland’s public schools, seeks to challenge the state’s authority to compel speech.

While some may view this as a battle against progressive policies, Festa deftly navigates this minefield by stressing his organization’s commitment to overarching principles of freedom and rights. This approach aims to galvanize support across a broad spectrum of people, from those traditionally construed as progressive opponents to staunch traditionalists, by highlighting the universal value of personal freedoms and the dangers of state overreach.

Festa’s enthusiasm and accessibility set his organization apart, as he openly invites individuals to reach out for advice and support, emphasizing his commitment to providing free, vital legal services to those who might struggle to afford them otherwise. This has not only earned him the trust of a wide audience but also solidified We The Patriots USA's role as a beacon of hope and legal protection for families and individuals facing state tyranny.

In a landscape where free speech and personal freedoms are under constant threat, organizations like We The Patriots USA play a crucial role in pushing back against these encroachments. Festa's work, though far from finished, already marks significant progress in the fight against medical kidnapping and the broader battle for individual rights and liberties. As the year draws to a close and new legal battles loom, the support of the public will be crucial in ensuring that these ongoing efforts can continue to protect the rights and freedoms of all.

