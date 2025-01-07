Greg Reese on the 'Human Farm': Are We Livestock in a Global System of Control?

In a thought-provoking interview on Brighteon.com, Greg Reese delved into his controversial yet compelling theory that humanity is being managed like livestock on a "human farm." Reese shared his insights on global power structures, the role of governments, and the potential for a mass awakening. His perspective challenges conventional narratives, suggesting that humanity is being manipulated by unseen forces—possibly non-human entities—and emphasizes the urgent need for individuals to question reality and seek truth in an increasingly controlled world.

Reese, who has spent years researching and reporting on topics often ignored by mainstream media, described his work as an effort to highlight the most critical issues of our time. "I’m looking for what I think are the most important subjects that people should be looking at," he explained. His videos, which are meticulously researched and narrated, aim to provide concise summaries of complex topics, encouraging viewers to dig deeper into the evidence he presents.

One of the most striking aspects of Reese’s worldview is his belief that humanity is part of a larger system of control, akin to livestock on a farm. "I think we're on a farm, and someone probably has a document that shows that they own us, and it's probably not a human," he said. This chilling analogy underscores his view that humanity is being harvested or managed by forces beyond our comprehension. Reese’s research has led him to question the very nature of reality, suggesting that the systems of power we see—governments, corporations, and institutions—are merely tools used by these unseen entities to maintain control.

Reese’s time living in Russia provided him with a unique perspective on global power dynamics. He described Russia as a country that, despite its challenges, operates with a level of transparency and resilience that contrasts sharply with the chaos he sees in the United States. "Russia was extraordinary," he said, recounting his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Russians largely ignored mask mandates and lockdowns, with the police siding with the people rather than enforcing draconian measures. This observation led him to reflect on the differences in societal trust and intelligence between the two nations.

The conversation also touched on the role of technology and the potential for a global reset. Reese expressed skepticism about the promises of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, suggesting that these innovations could be part of a larger plan to centralize control. "Cryptocurrency is the plan, always was the plan," he said, warning that while blockchain offers transparency, it also eliminates financial privacy. He believes that humanity is being gently herded into a new system, one that will require individuals to adapt or risk being left behind.

Reese’s theories extend beyond the physical realm, touching on metaphysical concepts such as the nature of the soul and the possibility of life after death. He described the human body as a "skin suit" or "cow" that houses a divine spark, emphasizing the importance of focusing on spiritual growth rather than material concerns. "This body that I have is like a cow. It's not me. I am a spark of divinity," he said, urging listeners to question their identity and purpose in a world that often feels like a trap.

Despite his grim outlook on the current state of humanity, Reese remains committed to uncovering the truth and sharing it with the world. He believes that the only hope for change lies in a mass awakening, where individuals come together to reject the systems of control and reclaim their autonomy. "The only thing that's ever going to change anything about the situation we're in is a mass awakening unity event where we stand up next to each other and say no," he said.

As the interview concluded, Reese hinted at his future focus: exploring the systems of control being implemented and finding ways to navigate them without becoming slaves. "We could start setting up systems of our own right now, so that we can go into this age as less of a slave as possible," he said. His work continues to challenge, provoke, and inspire, urging us all to question the world around us and seek the truth, no matter how unsettling it may be.

