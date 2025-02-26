Mike Adams backs Trump and Musk’s bold plan, calls for swift action

Health Ranger Mike Adams, known for his outspoken stance on health and technology, has delivered a passionate endorsement of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s leadership. In a recent broadcast, Adams urged the leaders to "keep kicking ass" and warned against complacency. He emphasized the need to continue exposing corruption, especially within the deep state and federal agencies. Adams also called for the arrest of CEOs from big tech companies like Google and YouTube for their role in censoring free speech and pushing harmful narratives.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Mike Adams, the self-proclaimed Health Ranger and founder of Natural News, spoke with unbridled enthusiasm about the current political landscape. In a recent broadcast, Adams addressed President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and other key figures such as AG Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino, and Cash Patel. His message was clear: the leaders must continue their aggressive efforts to clean house and expose corruption.

"This is not just historic; it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to clean house, destroy the deep state, drain the swamp, and actually set humanity on a positive future," Adams declared. He praised Trump and Musk for their unprecedented actions and called on them to remain relentless in their pursuit of justice and transparency.

Exposing Deep State Corruption

Adams has been critical of the deep state and federal agencies for years, and he believes the current leadership has the unique opportunity to expose and root out the entrenched corruption. He highlighted the importance of advanced technology, particularly AI crawlers, in mapping out and exposing the topology of fraud within the government.

"We are witnessing the end of the old world as we know it. The United States of America, with its corrupt government, endless pedophiles, and perverts in Washington D.C., is being dismantled," Adams stated. He pointed to the recent revelations about perverse activities within the NSA and CIA, and the expose of fraudulent money flows from Ukrainian aid, as examples of the deep state's corruption.

Holding Big Tech Accountable

One of Adams' most vehement calls was for the accountability of big tech companies, especially Google and YouTube, for their role in censorship and the promotion of harmful narratives. He proposed a series of aggressive actions to hold these companies accountable.

"Find Google and YouTube a million dollars a day for viewpoint discrimination every day that they continue to discriminate against people like me for talking about why vaccines are dangerous," Adams urged. He suggested that if these companies do not comply within five days, the fine should be increased to a million dollars a minute. If that doesn't work, he called for the arrest of the CEOs.

Adams also recalled the former CEO of YouTube, whose early death from "turbo cancer" he attributed to her censorship of critical health information. "She paid the price for censoring the truth," he said. "Her first name started with an S, but I'm not trying to mock her. She brought it upon herself."

A Call to Action

Adams emphasized the need for the American people to support Trump and Musk's efforts and to remain vigilant. "We the people are with you," he said. "Do not let up. Do not give the Democrats a chance to react. This is a moment, a defining moment of world history, not just US history."

He also called on the Department of Justice to hire thousands of prosecutors to bring the corrupt officials, executives, and heads of agencies to justice. "They violate the civil rights of the American people, and they are complicit in the mass extermination of over 1.5 million Americans during COVID," Adams asserted.

Looking Forward

Adams concluded his broadcast by urging the leaders to continue their aggressive actions and to push for a gold-backed currency to restore economic stability. He also praised Trump's proposal for a VIP green card that can be purchased for five million dollars, seeing it as a meritocracy that would attract successful immigrants who can contribute to the economy.

"Mike Adams is known for his radical honesty and no-nonsense approach, and his endorsement of Trump and Musk’s vision is a significant boost to their efforts," said a political analyst. "However, the aggressive actions he calls for, such as arresting big tech CEOs and implementing a gold-backed currency, are sure to be met with significant pushback."

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Adams' passionate endorsement and call to action serve as a rallying cry for those who believe in radical transparency and accountability.

