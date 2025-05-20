In a heartbreaking and brutally honest video statement, Dilbert series creator Scott Adams publicly admitted that those who refused COVID-19 vaccines made the right choice—while his own decision to take the shots may now cost him his life.

Adams, recently diagnosed with advanced-stage prostate cancer, acknowledged that anti-vaxxers—who distrusted government and corporate narratives—now enjoy better health, natural immunity, and peace of mind. His emotional admission underscores mounting evidence linking mRNA vaccines to turbo cancers, immune dysfunction, and other severe health risks.

"The Anti-Vaxxers Were Right"

In the video, Adams—once a vocal supporter of COVID-19 vaccines—conceded defeat:

"The anti-vaxxers appear to be right. Somebody who did not get vaccinated got a little Omicron or maybe even a worse one, but recovered—now you've got natural immunity and no vaccination in you. Can we all agree that was the winning path?"

He continued, "The smartest, happiest people are the ones who didn’t get the vaccination and are still alive... The anti-vaxxers clearly are the winners at this point. And I think it’ll probably stay that way."

Adams, known for his sharp wit and analytical mind, admitted that his own "fancy analytics" led him astray, while those who relied on simple distrust of authority came out ahead.

Turbo Cancers and the Cost of Compliance

Adams’ diagnosis aligns with a growing wave of "turbo cancers"—aggressive, fast-growing malignancies linked to mRNA vaccines. Health experts, including independent researchers like Mike Adams (no relation) of Brighteon Broadcast News, have long warned that the shots could trigger catastrophic immune suppression, spike protein toxicity, and DNA damage.

Mike Adams, who has extensively covered vaccine injuries, called Scott’s video "courageous" but tragic. "This is not the way we wanted to be right," he said. "People who took the jabs are now dying from turbo cancers. That’s not a victory—it’s a preventable tragedy."

Natural Immunity vs. Vaccine Failure

Adams’ confession highlights a key truth suppressed by mainstream media: natural immunity, acquired through infection and recovery, has proven more durable and safer than vaccine-induced immunity. Studies show that vaccinated individuals suffer higher rates of reinfection, autoimmune disorders, and sudden health collapses—while the unvaccinated maintain robust immune resilience.

"The unvaccinated have a current advantage because they feel better," Adams admitted. "The thing they’re not worrying about is what I have to worry about—whether that vaccination will kill me five years from now."

A Warning Against Blind Trust

Adams’ message is clear: distrust of government and corporations is not paranoia—it’s survival.

"It’s never wrong to distrust government. It’s never wrong to distrust big companies," he said. "If you just took the position, ‘Let’s distrust everything the government did,’ well, you won. You won completely."

His words echo the warnings of vaccine skeptics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long exposed pharmaceutical corruption and the dangers of mandated medical interventions.

The Extermination Agenda

Mike Adams took the discussion further, linking vaccine injuries to a broader depopulation agenda. "Vaccines are part of an extermination plan," he said. "By inducing infertility, spontaneous death, and immune collapse, these biological weapons persuade people to destroy themselves."

Dane Wigington, a researcher on geoengineering and public health, added: "This is mass suicide disguised as medicine. The evidence is in the skies, the food, and the vaccines—yet most still refuse to see it."

What Now?

For those who took the shots, detox protocols (such as ivermectin, fenbendazole, and nicotine therapy) may help mitigate damage. But as Scott Adams’ case shows, some consequences may be irreversible.

His final plea? Think for yourself.

"If you trust government, you are committing suicide," Mike Adams warned. "Your misplaced faith has consequences."

As the truth emerges, one thing is certain: history will remember the anti-vaxxers not as conspiracy theorists—but as the survivors.

