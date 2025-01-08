The Great Awakening: Decentralizing Medicine and Empowering Humanity in 2025

In a groundbreaking interview on Brighteon.com, health experts Dr. Henry Ely, Dr. Jana Schmidt, Dr. Bryan Ardis, and Dr. Ed Group unveiled a bold vision for the future of healthcare, marking 2025 as the year of "The Great Awakening." This transformative era, they argue, will be defined by the collapse of centralized systems and the rise of decentralized medicine, empowering individuals to reclaim control over their health and reject the profit-driven model of Big Pharma.

The conversation delved into the failures of centralized medicine, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the urgent need for a paradigm shift. Dr. Ardis shared a powerful personal story, revealing how he raised four children without health insurance, saving $250,000 by relying on natural health principles and paying out-of-pocket for medical services. His experience underscores the potential for individuals to break free from the shackles of the healthcare-industrial complex.

The Collapse of Centralized Systems

The panelists unanimously agreed that centralized systems, including government agencies like the FDA and HHS, have failed humanity. Dr. Ely emphasized the need to reframe healthcare as a financial and moral issue, advocating for a system where doctors are rewarded for keeping patients healthy rather than profiting from their sickness. "What if doctors got paid when their patients were healthy?" he asked, challenging the status quo.

Dr. Schmidt echoed this sentiment, highlighting the growing demand for true healthcare—not just "sick care." She pointed to the collapse of governments in Canada, Germany, and the UK as evidence of a broader systemic failure, creating an unprecedented opportunity for decentralization. "People are crying out for this," she said. "We can have true healthcare as opposed to sick care."

The Role of Spirituality and Personal Responsibility

Central to the discussion was the importance of spirituality and personal responsibility in achieving optimal health. Dr. Ely passionately argued that reconnecting with God is the most powerful medicine. "There is no medicine more powerful than re-establishing that sacred connection between you and your Creator," he said. This spiritual awakening, he believes, is essential for healing on both an individual and societal level.

Dr. Schmidt added that self-love and forgiveness are critical components of this journey. Many people, she noted, struggle with guilt over past health decisions, such as vaccinating their children or relying on prescription medications. "Forgive yourself and go forward," she urged. "Surround yourself with positivity and love."

Decentralized AI: A Tool for Empowerment

The conversation also explored the role of technology in this new era. Mike Adams introduced his open-source AI platform, Enoch, which he described as the "Noah's Ark of natural health information." Unlike centralized AI models that censor dissenting voices, Enoch empowers users with free, uncensored knowledge about herbs, nutrition, and natural medicine.

Dr. Ely expressed cautious optimism about AI, emphasizing the importance of decentralized, pro-human technology. "If AI is developed with the right intention, it can be a powerful tool for efficiency and education," he said. However, he warned against the dangers of centralized AI, particularly its potential to control and manipulate humanity.

The Cancer Industry: A Call for Reform

The panelists also took aim at the cancer industry, which they described as one of the most egregious examples of profit-driven medicine. Dr. Ardis debunked the myth that cancer is an inevitable death sentence, explaining that the human body is designed to manage cancer cells through natural processes like apoptosis. "You have all been lied to," he said, urging people to reject chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery as their only options.

Dr. Group emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of cancer, which he identified as a toxic external and internal environment. "The body has a self-healing mechanism," he said. "We need to focus on cleaning and healing the gut, liver, and other vital organs."

A Vision for the Future

As the interview concluded, the panelists expressed hope for a future where individuals take control of their health, free from the influence of Big Pharma and government agencies. Dr. Ardis summed it up best: "Your health is totally dictated by your own personal choices. It's time for everyone to wake up and take charge of their own health."

The Great Awakening of 2025, they believe, is not just a moment in time but a movement—a call to action for humanity to embrace a new paradigm of health, freedom, and spiritual connection. As Dr. Ely put it, "This is what God put us here for."

For those ready to embark on this journey, the panelists' free Docu-series, A.G.E.S Conference: Cleansing the Causes of Cancer, is now available at BrightU.com. It’s a powerful resource for anyone seeking to reclaim their health and join the movement toward a brighter, healthier future.

