The great awakening: How people are questioning power structures and embracing truth

In an era marked by unprecedented revelations and awakenings, individuals worldwide are increasingly questioning the long-held pillars of their beliefs—religion, politics, and finance. This growing skepticism is not merely a trend but a movement toward embracing truth and rejecting corruption, symbolizing a significant shift in societal consciousness. Journalist Mike Adams and expert David Sorensen explore this phenomenon in an enlightening interview, shedding light on how people are awakening to the lies of organized control and embracing divine principles.

Religious Corruption and Divine Principles

The discussion begins with a critical examination of organized religion, particularly the Christian church. Mike and David highlight how the church has been manipulated by influential elites, who have twisted religious texts to support a political agenda. David points out that the Scofield Bible, introduced in the 19th century, was a tool used to propagate anti-Christ ideas within Christianity. This manipulation has led to a divergence from Jesus's teachings of love and peace.

David articulates, "The Christian church today is disturbing. It is opposed to who Jesus Christ is and what he stood for." He emphasizes that Jesus's message was about a Heavenly Kingdom, not a political state like Israel. This revelation challenges the traditional belief that Christians must support Israel at all costs, illustrating how Satanism has infiltrated and hijacked the church.

Political and Financial Manipulation

The conversation extends to the realms of politics and finance, where control mechanisms are equally insidious. Mike and David discuss how global elites, through institutions like the Federal Reserve, have ensnared populations in a web of debt and financial slavery. David likens this to a cunning form of control, stating, "The financial system is masterful in its deception."

Trump's refusal to blindly support Israel is seen as a significant shift, indicating a broader reset. David speculates that Trump's strategy is not just political but part of a larger plan to expose and dismantle Zionist control. This awakening is reflected in public opinion, where support for Israel, particularly from younger generations, is waning, signaling a potential loss of mainstream backing.

The Rise of Alternative Media and Decentralization

Central to this awakening is the rise of alternative media, which has played a pivotal role in exposing institutional corruption. Mike and David acknowledge how platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and independent media outlets are empowering individuals to seek truth independently. This decentralization is a formidable force against the control exerted by traditional media and government institutions.

Mike remarks on the growing courage of people to question previously unquestionable narratives, citing examples like the skeptical view of chemtrails, which was once dismissed as conspiracy theory. This shift underscores a collective desire to confront uncomfortable truths and embrace reality.

Conclusion: Embracing a New Era of Freedom

As people awaken to the deception within religion, politics, and finance, there is a growing embrace of divine principles and the rejection of corruption. This movement, encapsulated in the term "The Great Awakening," heralds a new era characterized by spiritual and societal freedom. The focus on decentralization and empowering individuals to seek truth independently is pivotal in this transformative period.

David concludes by emphasizing the necessity of a heartfelt relationship with Jesus Christ, urging people to move beyond institutionalized religion. This awakening is not just about questioning power structures but embracing a truth that offers liberation from control and tyranny.

In essence, the great awakening signifies a collective rejection of deception and a return to authentic, divine principles, paving the way for a future defined by freedom and enlightenment.

