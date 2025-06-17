Former President Donald Trump has reportedly authorized significant military support for Israel’s escalating strikes against Iran, deploying over 25 cargo planes and fuel tankers to bolster the campaign. Analysts warn this move could trigger a catastrophic chain reaction, plunging the world into a devastating conflict involving nuclear-armed nations and rival blocs. Critics accuse Trump of prioritizing Zionist interests over American security, as global tensions reach a boiling point.

Trump’s Full-Throttle Support for Israel

According to sources cited in the transcript, Trump has fully aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aggressive stance, despite warnings of dire global consequences. Israel’s recent bombings in Iran—including an alleged attack on F-14 Tomcat jets—have heightened fears of retaliation. The U.S. military’s reinforcement of Israel includes mid-air refueling capabilities, signaling a potential prolonged conflict.

Netanyahu’s rhetoric framing Israel as the frontline in a global war against "radical Islam" has resonated with far-right factions worldwide, including factions in the U.S. that view the Jewish state as a model for ethnonationalist governance. Israeli flags have even been spotted at events like the January 6 Capitol riots and far-right rallies in Europe, illustrating this ideological alignment.

The Stakes: East vs. West

The conflict risks escalating into a broader confrontation between Western powers (U.S., UK, EU) and the Eastern bloc (Russia, China, BRICS nations, Iran). Key points of tension:

Iran’s Role : Israel and the U.S. accuse Iran of covert nuclear development, while Tehran denounces external interference in its sovereignty.

Economic Warfare : The West’s sanctions and support for Israel are seen as part of a broader strategy to undermine BRICS economic alliances and maintain dollar hegemony.

Nuclear Threat: Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal and a potential strike on Iran could provoke retaliatory actions from Russia or China, both of which have warned against further destabilization.

A World on the Brink

The transcript highlights apocalyptic warnings from commentators like Mike Adams, who predicts mass bombings, supply chain collapses, and potential nuclear exchanges. Satellite imagery analyzed in the discussion purportedly foreshadows future attacks, including strikes on Tel Aviv and Tehran. The U.S. Navy’s dispatch of the aging USS Nimitz to the region has raised concerns it could become a false-flag target.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military-industrial complex continues to profit, marketing "battle-tested" weapons and surveillance tech globally. The NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, used to suppress dissent, exemplifies this trade—now paired with Netanyahu’s diplomatic efforts to shield Israel from accountability.

Domestic Backlash

Trump’s alignment with Israel has fractured his MAGA base, with some supporters accusing him of betraying America First principles. High-profile conservatives like Tucker Carlson have condemned blind support for Netanyahu, while pro-Israel media (e.g., Fox News) amplify narratives justifying strikes on Iran.

The Path Forward

As the U.S. and Israel prepare for potential all-out war, the world watches nervously. The transcript urges preparedness for nuclear fallout, economic collapse, and sustained conflict. Yet it also calls for grassroots resistance to "Satanic" elites orchestrating the crisis—framing the battle as a spiritual struggle against Zionism’s "End Times cult."

One certainty remains: if Trump and Netanyahu proceed unchecked, the consequences will reverberate far beyond the Middle East, potentially reshaping the global order—or ending it altogether.

Final Thought: With diplomacy faltering and propaganda intensifying, the world stands at a crossroads. Will cooler heads prevail, or is World War III inevitable?

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com