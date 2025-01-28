Trump calls for woke-free America: Censors and indoctrinators targeted

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to the woke and censored elements of American society, declaring that the federal government will no longer tolerate the spread of what he calls "mass mental illness and authoritarianism." In a series of executive actions, Trump has ordered the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across all federal agencies and has called for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in high-level censorship. The move is seen as a significant step towards restoring reason and meritocracy in the United States.

A Wake-Up Call for America

Trump's actions come in the wake of significant technological and geopolitical developments that have exposed the vulnerabilities of the American tech industry and educational system. The recent release of DeepSeek, a free, open-source AI model developed by a Chinese company, has sent shockwaves through the tech sector, wiping out half a trillion dollars in market value. This event, according to many analysts, highlights the failure of America's tech giants and the broader impact of woke ideology on innovation and competitiveness.

One of Trump's first executive orders targets the DEI programs that have become pervasive in federal agencies. These programs, which aim to promote diversity and inclusion, have often been criticized for prioritizing identity politics over merit and competence. Trump's order mandates the immediate closure of all DEI offices within federal agencies and the termination of any contracts or programs associated with them.

Combating Censorship

In a more controversial move, Trump has called for the arrest and prosecution of individuals and companies involved in high-level censorship. This includes executives from major tech companies like Google, YouTube, and Twitter, who have been accused of suppressing conservative voices and alternative viewpoints. Trump's administration has already begun marshaling federal resources to investigate these companies, with the possibility of criminal charges for those found guilty of censorship.

The president's actions extend to the education sector, where he is pushing for a radical reform of the curriculum. Trump has ordered the removal of all woke and DEI materials from public schools and universities, emphasizing a return to core subjects like math, science, and history. He has also called for the firing of teachers and administrators who promote woke ideologies, arguing that such practices are a form of child abuse and a threat to national security.

A Call to Action

Trump's executive actions are part of a broader strategy to combat what he describes as the "woke virus" that has infected American society. He has called on all sectors—government, corporate, and educational—to join in this effort. Trump believes that by ending censorship, dismantling DEI programs, and restoring meritocracy, America can regain its competitive edge in the global AI race and secure its future.

The release of DeepSeek by China has served as a wake-up call for many Americans, highlighting the dangers of a tech industry and education system dominated by woke ideology. Critics argue that the focus on identity politics and censorship has stifled innovation and critical thinking, making the U.S. vulnerable to technological advancements from countries like China.

President Trump's latest executive actions represent a decisive move to address the deep-seated issues that have plagued American society. By targeting censorship, DEI programs, and woke indoctrination, Trump aims to restore reason, meritocracy, and innovation. The success of these actions will be crucial in determining whether America can regain its standing and compete effectively in the global arena. As the nation watches, the coming months will reveal the impact of these bold steps on the future of the United States.

For more updates, visit NaturalNews.com