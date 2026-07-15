Daniel Davis Interview with Mike Adams: Iran War Escalation and the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

In today’s interview episode, the discussion centered on the severe downstream consequences of the ongoing conflict with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Key commodities such as liquid natural gas, aluminum, helium, naphtha, and phosphate fertilizers face significant supply disruptions. The speaker noted that the Las Rafan gas field in Qatar remains nonfunctional since March, with repair timelines extending three to five years. This energy shortage directly impacts aluminum smelting, which relies on cheap natural gas, leading to rising aluminum prices that threaten aircraft, automobile, and technology manufacturing. Similarly, the speaker highlighted that helium shortages, worsened by China’s export ban, will disrupt medical imaging, microchip production, and laboratory operations.

The conversation further examined the impact on global fertilizer and fuel supplies. Phosphate fertilizers require sulfuric acid derived from sulfur produced during oil refining, a process now constrained by reduced Middle Eastern oil output. Nitrogen fertilizers, produced via the energy-intensive Haber-Bosch process, are also at risk due to natural gas shortages. The speaker warned that this will lead to widespread famine in Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of South Asia, with 10 to 50 percent of global population reductions possible. In the United States, diesel and jet fuel shortages are expected due to reliance on heavier crude oils from the region, potentially forcing rationing and raising transportation costs. The episode concluded with a call for de-escalation, emphasizing that without reopening the Strait of Hormuz to normal traffic, a multi-year global supply chain catastrophe and humanitarian crisis are inevitable.

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