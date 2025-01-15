Mike Adams and Dane Wigington expose the truth: Are homes being intentionally ignited in California?

In a chilling revelation, Dane Wigington has raised alarming concerns about the role of smart meters in the rapid spread of wildfires across California. Wigington, a leading expert on climate engineering and weather control technologies, suggests that these devices—known to cause fires in some cases—could be remotely activated to accelerate destruction. His claims, shared in a recent interview with Mike Adams, paint a disturbing picture of engineered disasters and the potential weaponization of technology against humanity.

The Blowtorch Effect: Engineered Destruction

Wigington’s analysis begins with the broader context of climate engineering, which he argues has been weaponized to create conditions ripe for catastrophic wildfires. He points to the deliberate manipulation of the hydrological cycle, resulting in extreme drought and deluge scenarios. “The rain that does fall is toxic,” he explains, citing lab tests that reveal the presence of aluminum, barium, strontium, and other harmful elements in precipitation. These substances not only kill soil microbiomes but also act as incendiaries, turning forests into tinderboxes.

The combination of engineered drought, toxic precipitation, and strategic ignition points creates what Wigington calls a “blowtorch effect.” This phenomenon, he argues, is not accidental but a calculated military tactic. “US military documents speak of using wildfires as a weapon,” he says, referencing declassified materials that outline the use of firestorms to devastate regions. The result is a perfect storm of destruction, with entire communities reduced to ash.

Smart Meters: A Hidden Threat?

One of the most shocking claims Wigington makes is the potential role of smart meters in accelerating wildfires. These devices, installed in homes to monitor energy usage, have been linked to fires in the past. Wigington suggests that they could be remotely activated to ignite structures from the inside, even before the fire reaches them. “We are definitely seeing structures ignited on the inside before the fires even reach the structure,” he states.

He recounts a specific incident in Northern California, where a homeowner captured images of flames erupting inside a neighbor’s home before the fire had reached the neighborhood. “Smart meters can absolutely positively ignite a fire, whether intentionally or otherwise,” Wigington asserts, drawing parallels to military operations in the Middle East where pagers and cell phones were remotely detonated. “If they can do that, they can use smart meters to ignite fires.”

A Larger Agenda: Weaponizing the Environment

Wigington’s claims extend beyond smart meters to a broader agenda of environmental weaponization. He argues that the same technologies used to manipulate weather are being deployed to destabilize societies and thin populations. “Those in power know they can no longer maintain the current paradigm,” he says. “They’re trying to disrupt the herd’s capability to function.”

This agenda, he warns, is part of a larger strategy to control populations by controlling resources. “He who controls the weather controls food supplies, thus controls populations, thus controls the world,” Wigington quotes from a 1962 statement by Lyndon Johnson. The implications are dire: engineered droughts, toxic rain, and manipulated wind patterns are not just environmental disasters but tools of control.

A Call to Action

Wigington’s message is urgent. He calls for a full investigation into the potential weaponization of smart grid technology and climate engineering. “This is not speculation,” he insists. “These are scientifically provable facts.” He urges the public to wake up to the reality of what is happening in the skies above and the ground below. “If we don’t deal with what’s happening in our skies, nothing else matters.”

As wildfires continue to ravage California and other parts of the world, Wigington’s revelations demand attention. Are these disasters truly natural, or are they the result of deliberate, calculated actions? The answer, he suggests, may be more terrifying than we dare to imagine.

For more update, visit NaturalNews.com