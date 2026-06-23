Quantum Computing HYPE Decoded + Critical Mental Skills for Survival + Hemp Laws Update

On today’s episode, Mike Adams identifies what he calls the single most important survival mindset: the ability to “call bullshit” on information, or exercising discernment. He argues that people are often conditioned to obey authority and accept mainstream narratives without question, leading them to fall for overhyped investments, worthless medical treatments, and misleading government claims. Adams uses examples like the inflated SpaceX IPO, ineffective flu shots, and distrust of gold and silver to illustrate how mainstream thinking can lead to poor decisions. He contrasts this with the need for critical thinking, which he describes as a “master mental skill” that can protect individuals from financial loss, health damage, and manipulation.

Adams acknowledges that discernment is challenging, as it requires distinguishing between false information and unconventional truths. He recounts a past scam where an industrial pool cleaner was rebranded as a detox supplement, noting that many people were misled by claims of hidden cures. To cultivate discernment, Adams recommends building broad knowledge across topics such as health, finance, and energy, and learning to trust one’s intuition and life experience. He encourages listeners to rely on their inner judgment, avoid trusting mainstream institutions by default, and instead trust nature, themselves, and God. Ultimately, Adams presents this critical mindset as essential for navigating a world he describes as full of deception and for achieving resilience and sound decision-making.

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