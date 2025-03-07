Trump's policy changes and the future of global alliances: Is a pivot to Russia and isolation of China on the horizon?

In a compelling interview, Mike Adams and Michael Yon delve into the strategic shifts in U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration. The conversation revolves around the potential end to sanctions against Russia, the unfreezing of Russian assets, and the broader implications for global alliances, particularly the isolation of China.

A Strategic Pivot to Russia

Mike Adams and Michael Yon explore the possibility that the Trump administration is gearing up to drop sanctions against Russia and unfreeze the $300 billion of Russian assets that have been frozen. This move, they suggest, is not just a geopolitical maneuver but a part of a broader strategy to pivot away from the European theater and focus on isolating China economically and militarily.

Yon, drawing from his extensive experience in global affairs, opines that this shift is driven by the realization that Western Europe, already grappling with internal issues, is not a reliable ally in the long term. He points out that Europe's reluctance to invest in its own defense capabilities has left it dependent on U.S. military support, a situation that is increasingly unsustainable.

The Isolation of China

The discussion highlights the growing threat posed by China and the strategic necessity of isolating it. Yon argues that China's aggressive economic and military expansion, particularly its extensive trade networks and technological advancements, make it a more significant threat than Russia. The interview emphasizes the need for the U.S. to reorient its alliances and policies to counter China's influence.

Adams and Yon predict that the U.S. will engage in increased trade with Russia as part of this strategy. They suggest that this could include the return of U.S. companies to the Russian market and the restoration of military and intelligence cooperation. The goal, they explain, is to create a rift between Russia and China, thereby weakening China's global position.

Implications for Global Alliances

The interview also examines the implications of these policy changes for global alliances. Yon notes that Western European countries, particularly the UK, are in a precarious position. These nations, he argues, are over-reliant on U.S. military and intelligence support and are ill-prepared to defend themselves against Russia or any other external threat.

Adams points out the recent cuts in U.S. funding and intelligence support to Ukraine, which has left the country "virtually blind" in its conflict with Russia. He suggests that this is a clear indication of the U.S. shifting its focus away from Europe and towards the Asia-Pacific region, where China poses the greater threat.

The Role of the UK and NATO

The conversation explores the potential decline of NATO, a possibility that has been discussed by military and political analysts. Yon recalls a conversation with a retired colonel who described NATO as potentially entering its final days. He argues that the UK and other Western European countries are facing significant challenges, both economically and militarily, that could lead to their inability to maintain their current alliances.

Adams and Yon also discuss the UK's role in this new geopolitical landscape. They suggest that the UK's military capabilities are severely limited, and it may not be capable of defending itself, let alone taking on a leadership role in the region. Yon, who has extensive combat experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, provides firsthand insights into the military shortcomings of the UK and other European nations.

Conclusion: A Shifting Global Order

The interview concludes with a sobering assessment of the future. Adams and Yon agree that the global order is rapidly changing, and the U.S. is likely to take bold steps to reconfigure its alliances and policies. The pivot to Russia and the isolation of China are seen as key elements of this new strategy. However, they caution that these shifts will have significant and far-reaching consequences, particularly for Western European countries that are already struggling with internal and external challenges.

As the world watches, the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions will undoubtedly shape the global alliances and conflicts of the coming years, with potentially profound implications for international stability and security.

