California Wildfires: Sabotage or Systemic Failure? Michael Yon and Mike Adams Warns of Deliberate Conditions for Disaster

In a gripping interview on Brighteon.com, Michael Yon raised alarming questions about the devastating wildfires ravaging California. Speaking with host Mike Adams, Yon suggested that the fires may not be accidental but the result of deliberately set conditions, pointing to systemic mismanagement and potential sabotage as key factors fueling the crisis.

Drawing from his military training, Yon emphasized that sabotage often involves creating environments where disasters can spiral out of control. "In Special Forces sabotage training, one of the first lessons was never blow anything up that you can burn down," Yon explained. "Burning things down is the most efficient, effective, and cheapest way to do the most damage." He highlighted how California's mismanagement of water resources, deforestation policies, and the influx of unvetted migrants have created a perfect storm for disaster.

Yon didn’t mince words when discussing the state’s leadership. "Conditions were set purposefully," he said, pointing to the draining of reservoirs, the failure to clear deadfall in forests, and the reliance on poorly trained firefighters as evidence of systemic failure. He also criticized the state’s reliance on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies in critical services like firefighting, which he argued have compromised effectiveness. "This was bound for disaster," Yon stated. "The conditions were set with intent."

The conversation took a darker turn as Yon speculated about the possibility of foreign actors exploiting the chaos. He warned that the fires could be part of a larger strategy to destabilize the region, with potential involvement from adversarial nations like China. "The Chinese Communist Party wants to make San Francisco a North American capital or headquarters," Yon claimed, referencing his previous investigations into CCP activities in the U.S. He suggested that the fires could be a precursor to broader geopolitical maneuvers aimed at weakening California and, by extension, the United States.

Yon also drew parallels between the California wildfires and other global disasters, such as the flooding in Valencia, Spain, and the destruction in Maui. He noted that in each case, critical infrastructure had been neglected or removed, setting the stage for catastrophe. "This is like Stalin going for Ukraine," Yon said, referencing historical examples of deliberate destabilization. "It’s a perfect opportunity for those who want to exploit chaos."

The interview also touched on the broader implications of the fires, including the collapse of the insurance industry in California. Yon predicted that many homeowners would be unable to rebuild or sell their properties due to skyrocketing insurance costs and the inability to secure coverage. "What’s the value of a home that can’t be insured?" Yon asked. "It’s a perfect storm for real estate collapse."

Adams and Yon also discussed the potential for California to secede from the United States, with Governor Gavin Newsom calling on foreign powers like China for support. While Yon stopped short of predicting such a scenario, he acknowledged that it was within the realm of possibility. "I could easily see Newsom doing something crazy like that," Yon said. "It’s not a crazy theory anymore."

The conversation concluded with a call to action for Americans to recognize the gravity of the situation. Yon urged citizens to hold their leaders accountable and to demand better management of resources and infrastructure. "We’ve been warning about this for years," Yon said. "The Beast will eat you. It’s not your buddy. It’s just taking what you feed it, and eventually, it will eat you."

As California continues to grapple with the aftermath of the wildfires, Yon’s insights serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of systemic failure and the potential for deliberate sabotage. Whether through incompetence or intent, the conditions for disaster have been set, and the consequences are being felt by millions. The question now is whether California—and the nation—can recover before it’s too late.

