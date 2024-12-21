The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Crypto liberty advocate Aaron Day joins Mike Adams to talk about Government Targeting of Crypto Activists, Role of CBDCs and the Federal Reserve
2
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:34
-25:34

Crypto liberty advocate Aaron Day joins Mike Adams to talk about Government Targeting of Crypto Activists, Role of CBDCs and the Federal Reserve

Mike Adams
Dec 21, 2024
2
4
Share
Transcript

- Introduction to Aaron Day and His Advocacy (0:01)

- Aaron Day's Reaction to Roger Ver's Prosecution (1:40)

- Aaron Day's Background and Activism (2:38)

- Government Targeting of Crypto Activists (4:46)

- The Case for Privacy Coins and Decentralized Finance (7:42)

- Aaron Day's New Project: Gold-Backed Privacy Stable Coin (8:42)

- The Role of CBDCs and the Federal Reserve (15:45)

- The Importance of Decentralized Finance for Economic Success (20:17)

- The Future of Decentralized Finance and Privacy Coins (20:32)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (20:46)

Discussion about this podcast

The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Health freedom and a pro-human future
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mike Adams
Recent Episodes
Globalists embrace depopulation and automation: A new economic paradigm?
  Mike Adams
Mike Adams and Dane Wigington expose the truth: Are homes being intentionally ignited in California?
  Mike Adams
California in Crisis: Mike Adams Forecasts Five Paths to State Collapse
  Mike Adams
Deep State Power Grab? Corporate Transparency Act Threatens Nonprofits and Small Businesses - Andy Schlafly Discusses Potential Impacts with…
  Mike Adams
I Want My Bailout Money - new song by Mike Adams
  Mike Adams
Texas vs. California: Wildfire Crisis Exposes Stark Divide in Disaster Response and Governance
  Mike Adams
Zionism Under Scrutiny: TJ Smith Challenges Modern Israel's Claim to Biblical Promises
  Mike Adams
The Great Awakening: Decentralizing Medicine and Empowering Humanity in 2025
  Mike Adams