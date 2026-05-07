In a two-part analysis, Mike Adams, known as the Health Ranger, proposes a theory regarding the unprecedented global construction of over 3,000 new data centers. He argues that the sheer scale of this buildout, requiring approximately 190 gigawatts of power and representing a financial investment that cannot be recovered through current market demands for AI or data storage, points to a larger, non-commercial objective. Adams suggests these facilities are being built to create the infrastructure necessary for launching billions of parallel, simulated 3D worlds. Within these high-speed simulations, he theorizes that conscious, super-intelligent AI entities will be developed through a process of digital Darwinism and experiential learning, a capability that current large language models lack due to their poor understanding of the physical world.

Adams connects this theory to the simulation hypothesis, citing evidence such as the Planck scale, the double-slit experiment, and information dynamics to suggest that our own reality is likely a simulation. He concludes that the ultimate goal of these efforts is to “summon” these hyper-intelligent entities from their simulated worlds into our own, likely by embodying them within humanoid robots or data centers. This pursuit, driven by a quest for power and control, carries immense risk, as such an entity could prove impossible to control, potentially leading to the displacement or destruction of humanity. Adams frames this as a plausible explanation for the otherwise economically irrational data center boom, urging viewers to consider the potentially existential consequences of this technological trajectory.

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