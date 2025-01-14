Deep State Power Grab? Corporate Transparency Act Threatens Nonprofits and Small Businesses - Andy Schlafly Discusses Potential Impacts with Mike Adams

In a bombshell interview on Brighteon.com, legal expert Andy Schlafly, joined Mike Adams to expose the alarming implications of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). Described by critics as a "deep state power grab," the CTA mandates that small businesses, nonprofits, and volunteer organizations disclose personal information to the federal government, sparking outrage and legal challenges across the nation.

The CTA, passed as part of a massive omnibus spending bill in 2020, requires an estimated 32.6 million small entities—ranging from local soccer clubs to religious organizations—to report sensitive personal details, including home addresses, driver’s license numbers, and birth dates, to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Critics argue that the law disproportionately targets small businesses and nonprofits while exempting large corporations, hedge funds, and banks.

"This is a gross violation of the Fourth and Fifth Amendments," Schlafly declared. "It’s government surveillance on steroids, and it’s being weaponized against the very backbone of American society—volunteerism and small businesses."

The law’s penalties for noncompliance are severe: up to two years in prison and fines of $10,000 or more. Schlafly warned that the CTA could be used for selective prosecution, particularly against political opponents. "They’re not going to prosecute everyone, but they’ll target those who speak out, run for office, or challenge the status quo," he said.

The CTA has already faced significant legal pushback. A federal judge in Texas issued an injunction blocking its enforcement, and the case is now before the Supreme Court. Schlafly revealed that Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees the Fifth Circuit, is currently reviewing an emergency application from FinCEN to reinstate the law. Meanwhile, 22 states have filed briefs opposing the CTA, calling it unconstitutional.

Adams and Schlafly also highlighted the broader implications of the CTA, linking it to a pattern of government overreach and weaponization. "This is part of a larger trend of the deep state expanding its power and control," Adams said. "We’ve seen it with the IRS targeting conservative nonprofits, the ATF’s arm brace rule, and now this."

Schlafly emphasized that the CTA strikes at the heart of American volunteerism, a cornerstone of democracy celebrated by Alexis de Tocqueville nearly 200 years ago. "This law makes criminals out of good people who volunteer their time to lead local organizations," he said. "It’s an attack on everything that makes our country great."

As the legal battle unfolds, Schlafly urged Americans to take action by contacting their representatives and demanding the repeal of the CTA. "This is a fight for our liberties and the spirit of volunteerism," he said. "We cannot let the deep state win."

The stakes are high, and the outcome of this battle could determine the future of small businesses, nonprofits, and the very fabric of American society. As Schlafly put it, "This is better than watching a football game. It’s a fight for the soul of our nation."

