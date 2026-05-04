Douglas Macgregor Interview: Dollar Collapse, Iran Dominance & Failed U.S. Strategy — PART 2

In this interview, Colonel Douglas MacGregor discusses the economic and geopolitical challenges facing the United States, particularly the decline of the petrodollar system and its implications for national security. He explains that the shift away from the gold standard allowed unchecked military spending without tax increases, contributing to unsustainable financial policies. MacGregor highlights concerns over China’s growing influence as a financial safe haven and Iran’s increasing control over strategic waterways like the Strait of Hormuz, which could further weaken the dollar’s dominance. He also critiques the U.S. military’s outdated force structure, arguing that reliance on large capital ships and forward presence is no longer viable in an era of hypersonic missiles and drone warfare.

MacGregor emphasizes the need for structural reforms, including fiscal responsibility, military modernization, and immigration control, to address systemic vulnerabilities. He warns that uncontrolled immigration and economic instability could lead to social unrest as resources become scarcer. Additionally, he advocates for a new political movement through his organization, The National Conversation, aiming to bridge partisan divides and promote pragmatic solutions beyond traditional party politics. The interview underscores the urgency of adapting to shifting global power dynamics while addressing domestic economic and security challenges.

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