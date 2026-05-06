Jonathan Otto Interview: Red Light Therapy, Healing Frequencies & Beyond The Diagnosis

In today’s interview, returning guest Jonathan Otto discussed the emerging field of red light therapy and photodynamic treatments, highlighting their potential applications for various health conditions including cancer, thyroid disorders, and injury recovery. Otto explained that red and near-infrared light wavelengths can penetrate different depths of tissue, activating mitochondria and cellular repair processes. He noted that studies have shown particular wavelengths, especially those around 670 nanometers, can improve eyesight by 17% when used in the morning, while deeper-penetrating near-infrared wavelengths around 800 nanometers have demonstrated effectiveness for conditions like prostate cancer and thyroid dysfunction.

Otto emphasized the importance of using full-spectrum devices rather than single-frequency alternatives, as different wavelengths serve distinct therapeutic functions. He referenced University College London research showing red light can be safely directed into the eyes for brain access, with three minutes of exposure proving sufficient for eyesight improvement. The discussion also covered the synergistic effects of combining red light therapy with other treatments, including peptides like BPC-157, methylene blue injections, and natural photosensitizers such as curcumin and chlorophyll. Otto shared a case study of a woman with sciatica who achieved complete pain resolution using a red light belt, which contains five therapeutic wavelengths ranging from 636 to 1060 nanometers.

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