Reno Rolle interviewed about Trump, AI vs. Hollywood, plus the coming food supply chain crisis
Reno Rolle interviewed about Trump, AI vs. Hollywood, plus the coming food supply chain crisis

Mike Adams
Dec 30, 2024
Transcript

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

https://bokusuperfood.com/

- Introduction and Interview Setup (0:01)

- Reno's Entrepreneurial Journey and Beach Blanket Invention (2:25)

- Meeting Donald Trump and Business Expansion (6:54)

- The Taj Mahal Project and Financial Challenges (11:46)

- The Miraculous Payment and Trump's Character (17:16)

- Transition to Hollywood and AI Influence (31:37)

- The Future of AI in Entertainment (52:31)

- The Role of Nutrition and Boku Super Food (55:59)

- The Impact of Big Pharma and the Role of Alternative Health (1:04:10)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:11:26)

- Nutrition and Brain Performance (1:11:45)

- Holistic Transformation and Personal Responsibility (1:17:10)

- The Role of Influential Figures and Systemic Issues (1:18:15)

- Final Thoughts and Partnership Announcement (1:21:04)

- Product Showcase and Health Benefits (1:24:40)

