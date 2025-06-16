Sacred plant medicine from Africa offers hope for addiction and trauma – experts reveal how iboga could change lives

In a world dominated by synthetic pharmaceuticals and rigid medical frameworks, a powerful plant medicine from Central West Africa is gaining recognition for its unparalleled ability to heal addiction, trauma, and spiritual disconnection. Iboga, the root of the Tabernanthe iboga shrub, contains 12 alkaloids, with ibogaine standing out as a groundbreaking substance that resets dopamine pathways and interrupts addiction cycles.

In a revealing interview with Brighton.com, Dr. Tracy Scott, founder of Ravella Retreats, and former corporate attorney Mike Mumola shared their firsthand experiences with iboga—a plant that indigenous cultures have revered for millennia.

The Science Behind Iboga: More Than Just Addiction Interruption

While ibogaine is celebrated for its 80%+ success rate in treating addiction (compared to traditional rehab’s dismal 3–5%), Dr. Scott emphasized that its power extends far beyond substance dependence.

"Addiction is just a symptom of trauma," said Mumola, who turned to iboga after decades in high-stakes law. "Iboga doesn’t just stop cravings—it rewires the brain, heart, and soul. It’s like 36 hours of heaven, hell, and perfect harmony."

Neurochemical Reset : Ibogaine converts to noribogaine, blocking dopamine reuptake and curbing withdrawal symptoms.

Trauma Healing : Users report profound emotional releases, reframing childhood wounds, PTSD, and even sexual trauma.

Psychospiritual Awakening: Indigenous Bwiti traditions view iboga as a sacrament, opening doors to divine connection and life purpose.

A Personal Testimony: From Corporate Burnout to Spiritual Clarity

Mumola recounted his "life review" under iboga—a near-death-experience-like journey where he relived forgotten memories, including a pivotal moment from third grade that shaped his subconscious fears.

"It deleted the old trauma files and rewrote new ones," he said. "For the first time, I saw that my drive for ‘success’ was fear-based. Now, my life is love-driven."

Dr. Scott, who overcame chronic Lyme disease through iboga after conventional medicine failed, highlighted its sigma receptor activation, which reduces neuroinflammation—a breakthrough for TBI (traumatic brain injury) and autoimmune conditions.

The Censored Truth: Why Isn’t Iboga Legal?

Despite its success, iboga remains Schedule I in the U.S., while the FDA fast-tracks addictive opioids. Critics argue this suppression protects Big Pharma’s profit model.

"Indigenous tribes knew nature was our apothecary," said Dr. Scott. "Now, science is catching up—Stanford studies show iboga repairs white matter in the brain."

The Future: Decriminalize Nature

With iboga retreats thriving in Costa Rica and grassroots movements demanding access, advocates urge a shift toward plant-based, trauma-informed healing.

"We’re not human—we’re consciousness having a human experience," Mumola concluded. "Iboga showed me that. Now, it’s time the world wakes up."

For those seeking alternatives to failed systems, Revelaretreats.com offers transformational iboga journeys—where science and spirituality finally unite.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com