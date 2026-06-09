U.S. Power Grid Facing Structural Reliability Failures by June, 2027

On today’s episode, Mike Adams warns of a significant risk of electricity shortages and potential rolling blackouts for the 13 states served by the PJM Interconnection, the Eastern Power Grid, potentially beginning in June 2027. They cite a PJM report indicating that electricity demand is expected to rise by over 30 gigawatts between 2024 and 2030, driven largely by data centers, and that a recent auction to secure power generation capacity failed to meet reliability standards. Adams also notes that the wholesale cost of electricity in these auctions has spiked dramatically, with the federal government having to impose price caps to control costs, a move Adams argues will guarantee shortages during peak demand days like the hottest days of summer or the coldest days of winter.

Adams advises residents in these states to prepare by securing off-grid power solutions, such as a diesel generator or a solar battery system, emphasizing the importance of a system that is completely independent of the grid. They state that data centers are the primary driver of the increased demand, suggesting that residential power will be cut before data center operations are affected. Adams also cautions listeners against investing in upcoming initial public offerings for companies like SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, characterizing them as “wildly overvalued” and a “scam” designed to let insiders cash out at the expense of retail investors. They recommend investing in gold and silver as more stable assets for long-term value.

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