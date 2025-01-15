The Health Ranger's newsletter
Globalists embrace depopulation and automation: A new economic paradigm?
In a startling revelation that has sparked widespread debate, global elites are openly discussing the potential benefits of depopulation as a catalyst…
Jan 15
•
Mike Adams
21
Mike Adams and Dane Wigington expose the truth: Are homes being intentionally ignited in California?
In a chilling revelation, Dane Wigington has raised alarming concerns about the role of smart meters in the rapid spread of wildfires across California.
Jan 15
•
Mike Adams
43
California in Crisis: Mike Adams Forecasts Five Paths to State Collapse
In the latest Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams, has outlined five potential scenarios for California as it teeters on the edge of becoming a failed…
Jan 14
•
Mike Adams
30
Deep State Power Grab? Corporate Transparency Act Threatens Nonprofits and Small Businesses - Andy Schlafly Discusses Potential Impacts with…
In a bombshell interview on Brighteon.com, legal expert Andy Schlafly, joined Mike Adams to expose the alarming implications of the Corporate…
Jan 14
•
Mike Adams
17
I Want My Bailout Money - new song by Mike Adams
Originally written in 2008, but now more relevant than ever...
Jan 13
•
Mike Adams
35
Texas vs. California: Wildfire Crisis Exposes Stark Divide in Disaster Response and Governance
As wildfires rage across California, leaving devastation in their wake, a stark contrast in emergency response systems between the Golden State and…
Jan 9
•
Mike Adams
29
Zionism Under Scrutiny: TJ Smith Challenges Modern Israel's Claim to Biblical Promises
In a recent interview on Brighteon.com, author and researcher TJ Smith delved into the controversial topic of Zionism and its ties to modern Israel.
Jan 9
•
Mike Adams
25
The Great Awakening: Decentralizing Medicine and Empowering Humanity in 2025
In a groundbreaking interview on Brighteon.com, health experts Dr.
Jan 8
•
Mike Adams
28
Trump's Greenland Ambition: A Strategic Move in the New Cold War?
In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical tensions and technological advancements, former President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland…
Jan 8
•
Mike Adams
20
Trump Set for Historic Second Term After Electoral College Confirms Victory; Calls for 2020 Election Investigation Intensify
In a stunning political twist, the United States is poised to witness a historic moment as former President Donald Trump prepares to reclaim the Oval…
Jan 7
•
Mike Adams
26
Greg Reese on the 'Human Farm': Are We Livestock in a Global System of Control?
In a thought-provoking interview on Brighteon.com, Greg Reese delved into his controversial yet compelling theory that humanity is being managed like…
Jan 7
•
Mike Adams
55
Trump Urged to Pardon J6 Protesters as 2025 Inauguration Nears: Calls for Justice Grow Louder
As the four-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol protests looms, a growing chorus of voices is urging President-elect Donald Trump to pardon…
Jan 6
•
Mike Adams
30
